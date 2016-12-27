Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier was left frustrated by a spate of refereeing decisions during his side's 2-1 Boxing Day defeat against Huddersfield Town.

A first-half strike from Hildeberto Pereira had given the visitors the lead before two fortuitous goals sealed Huddersfield Town's fourth successive SkyBet Championship win.

Things went from bad to worse for the Reds when defender Michael Mancienne was sent-off late in the game for a second bookable offence – showing dissent over a Huddersfield Town throw-in he thought should have gone the other way.

And Forest boss Montanier felt the decision was one of many incorrect ones from referee Chris Kavanagh throughout the game.

Speaking after the defeat, Philippe Montanier said: "I was very disappointed with some of the decisions. It was a throw-in to us but there is a red card."

"We tell the players to be careful about their reaction and dissent and although I am not satisfied with Michael's reaction I can understand it.

"It is not an excuse about the result but a lot of the decisions seemed a little strange. The first responsibility of the referee is to protect the players.

"I saw Britt (Assombalonga) suffer a bloody nose right in front of us, but the referee did not give anything – and then the throw-in, for me, should have been for us.

"I am very angry about the decision, because there were two or three officials who should have been able to see it," added Montanier.