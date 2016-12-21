Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest's star striker Britt Assombalonga looks set to give Philippe Montanier's men a much-needed boost ahead of the side's trip to Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

The forward has missed the last three SkyBet Championship matches with a hamstring injury as Forest have collected just one point in his absence.

But the 24-year-old has returned to training this week and has not ruled out making a return for Monday's Championship clash.

"I trained on Monday, so it's going in the right direction," Assombalonga said of his injury. "I just have to keep on top of it and take my time, but it's going alright."

When asked if he could be fit for the Boxing Day clash at the John Smith's Stadium, the striker added: "You never know. I'm doing my best and am just trying to work towards that. We'll see when it comes around."

Signing from Peterborough in August 2014 for a fee believed to be around £5 million, Assombalonga has so far endured a torrid time at the City Ground.

A career-threatening knee injury kept the forward out of action for more than a year before making his comeback from that in April.

But this season the forward has still been beset with injury - a calf problem sidelining him for two months and limiting his appearances to just nine so far this campaign.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 1 Nottingham Forest 1, 24.09.15

"It's the most annoying thing, coming back and then being out again, coming back and then being back out - especially having been out for 14 months," Assombalonga said.

"The surgeon (who repaired his knee) told me I was always going to pick up little niggles. He said that it's just my body.

"When my body's right, it's going to be right. I just need a bit more of a run of games for me to be there.

"I think I'm there and then all of a sudden something happens, but that's part of it.

"My body is still getting used to playing week in, week out and training every day because for 14 months I was just sat doing nothing. That was hard, but I'm back now."

There is no doubt when fit Assombalonga is one of the best marksmen in the SkyBet Championship, having an impressive goalscoring record of 22 in 42 appearances for the Reds.

His return to a side currently sitting 17th in the league will be more than welcome with Nottingham Forest scoring just once during Assombalonga's recent three-game absence.

Boss Montanier has also had to deal with an injury crisis at the club with saw no fewer than 10 first-team players out during their 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.