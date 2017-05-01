Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest hope the EFL will punish Huddersfield Town for making 10 changes ahead of the match against Birmingham City at the weekend.

The Nottingham Post report the Reds fear Brentford will also experiment with their starting line up against Blackburn Rovers next weekend if an example is not made of the Terriers.

Forest must better Blackburn's result against the Bees on Sunday when they face Ipswich Town, but the City Ground outfit are concerned Dean Smith will rotate his side with Brentford having nothing left to play for this season - handing Rovers an advantage in the battle to avoid relegation.

When asked about Town's changes, Warburton told the Nottingham Post: "This is my worry. I have to question that. I do have to question that. I do not want to ask questions about a manager of an individual club.

"But there are a lot of things at stake and they have made 10 changes to their team. Smarter people than me will look at that situation, I am sure.

"I think you have to recognise what is at stake for people in the league. There are rules in place and the question is whether they have fielded their strongest team. That is the question."

Warburton has not submitted a formal complaint to the EFL, but hopes every manager will field their strongest possible teams in the final round of fixtures this Sunday - something Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy is likely to do against Forest.

He added: "I will have other things to worry about this week, but we will speak to people at the club about that situation. But you hope that teams will field their strongest side.

"You have paying supporters at games and that is what matters. Will I make a complaint? My focus right now is on our team and on next week.

"But I am disappointed to hear about that [Town's team selection] if I am honest with you."

Reports in the Guardian today suggested that Town could face disciplinary action for fielding a 'weakened' side, with the rules stating that club's are obliged to name their strongest XI in every league fixture "unless some satisfactory reason is given".

The rules further state: "in the event of the explanation not being deemed satisfactory, the Board shall refer the matter to the Disciplinary Commission, which has the powers to impose such penalties as it shall see fit".