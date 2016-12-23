Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has blasted former Huddersfield Town winger Mustapha Carayol ahead of the Reds' Boxing Day trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

Carayol spent the first half of last season at Town, scoring three goals in 15 appearances for the Terriers before his loan spell was cut short.

And - after spending the remainder of the 2015/16 campaign at Leeds United - the Gambian international joined Forest on a permanent deal on his release by parent-club Middlesbrough.

But the forward has not impressed Forest's two-time European Cup winner Burns, who believes the 28-year-old is "nowhere near good enough".

In his column for the Nottingham Post , the former Scotland international wrote: "Disgraceful. There is no other word for it.

"Nottingham Forest's performance against Wolves was disgraceful.

"They are in a relegation battle, but the problem is they've only got five or six players in the team who are capable of battling! The rest don't have it in them.

"I've been saying it for ages now, but Philippe Montanier keeps playing them.

"And I'm talking about the likes of Pajtim Kasami and Mustapha Carayol. They are nowhere near good enough.

"And there are a few more who you can put in that bracket who weren't on the pitch for the disgraceful 2-0 defeat to Wolves, like Damien Perquis and Thomas Lam. They are both out of their depth in the Championship too, just like Kasami and Carayol. And yet they still keep getting picked."

And Burns' dire assessment of Forest's situation doesn't stop there.

The 63-year-old goes on to claim Montanier's squad is not good enough for League One and he fears for the Reds over the festive period with trips to Town and Newcastle on the horizon.

Burns writes: "If you look at the squad as a whole, it's nowhere near good enough. It's not even good enough for the Second Division, which is League One.

"The players keep coming out and saying all the right things, about how they are ready for the battle, how they are right behind the manager and all of that. Go out and prove it.

"The table doesn't lie and they are down in 17th place because they're not good enough, and when you look at who they've got over Christmas – Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United away – they could be even more trouble heading into the new year with another couple of bad results."