Former Nottingham Forest and Leeds United defender Kenny Burns does not believe Huddersfield Town should be punished for making changes to their line-up to face relegation-threatened Birmingham City.

Burns, who won successive European Cups with Forest, has defended David Wagner's team selection, which included 10 changes to the side that secured play-off football at Wolves on Tuesday.

The EFL are meeting to discuss the head coach's team selection today with Forest and Blackburn Rovers fans adamant the Terriers should be punished .

But Burns believes Forest fans have to accept that changes are part and parcel of the game.

In his column in the Nottingham Post, Burns wrote: "While it might be frustrating for fans of Forest and Blackburn to see, Huddersfield have to think of themselves and look after their own interests. It is part of the game in some respects and Wagner has a squad to utilise."

He added: "Wagner will be looking to rest and look after his players for the play-offs, and that's when he'll be hoping they perform, to make his decision to rest so many of them seem vindicated.

"Wagner picked some squad players who don't know if they are going to be playing in the play-offs or not, to give them some game time - but it's not like they were unknown. Some of them did feature at the City Ground last month when Huddersfield were beaten 2-0, and also played against Manchester City in the FA Cup recently, when they drew 0-0 - so they do have pedigree."

And despite Town fielding a 'weaker' side against Birmingham, Burns explains that Forest must improve their performances - not worry about anybody elses.

He wrote: "Huddersfield didn't rest 10 players when they faced Forest. At that point they were still chasing automatic promotion, but now that's out of the question and they are in the play-offs, they can give players a break.

"For all that's being said about Huddersfield, we can't ask other teams to do it for us, we have to do it for ourselves. That's the bottom line."