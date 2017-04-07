Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Nottingham this weekend to take on a Forest side struggling at the bottom of the Championship.

The Reds replaced Philippe Montanier with Mark Warburton last month, but the ex-Rangers boss is yet to taste success with the City Ground club.

In his three matches at the helm, Forest have drawn two and lost one and now find themselves 20th in the table - two points above the drop zone.

Town on the other hand got back to winning ways in midweek, comfortably beating Norwich City 3-0.

Now it's all hands to the pump for the Terriers, with three wins from their last seven matches guaranteeing a play-off spot at the end of the season.

Who would you pick to inch Town closer to a play-off berth and keep the pressure on Newcastle United and Brighton?

User our team selector below to name your starting XI for the weekend clash.