Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner should name an unchanged side to face Nottingham Forest today - according to the Town fans.

Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn could return to the side this weekend after completing 45 minutes a piece for the Under 23 side on Thursday, but the supporters are happy to stick with the same line up that beat Norwich so convincingly on Wednesday.

Danny Ward retains his place between the sticks, with Town's settled back four in front of the Liverpool loanee.

Chris Lowe starts on the left, with German duo Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele in the middle and Tommy Smith at right-back.

The midfield trio of Aaron Mooy, Philip Billing and Jonathan Hogg keep their places, with Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra taking up the wide positions.

Up front, midweek goalscorer Nahki Wells is preferred to Collin Quaner.