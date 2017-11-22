Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face what is possibly the best Manchester City team ever on Sunday and there is no doubt it will be a tough game for the Terriers.

City are in fine form ahead of the clash at the John Smith's Stadium, having scored 40 league goals this season as well as being unbeaten in all competitions.

However, despite a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Town have surprised many in their first season in the Premier League, currently sitting in 10th place.

With Guardiola's men already finding the net so many times this campaign, Town won't have too many fond memories of this fixture, with City putting ten past The Terriers in a 10-1 defeat 30 years ago.

In fact, the 1987-88 season was definitely one to forget for Town, with the club ending the season rock bottom of the Second Division.

Town have come very far in the past 30 years, but where are the players from that 10-1 loss today?

Brian Cox

Brian Cox had a very successful career in Huddersfield, making 213 appearances in seven years for Town. The goalkeeper helped the club gain promotion to the Second Division, but departed shortly after Town had dropped back down to the third tier.

Cox went on to play for Mansfield Town, Hartlepool United and Buxton before retiring.

Since his football career came to an end, Cox has run betting shops and has worked for an offshoot of the National Health Service.

Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown was an extremely popular defender amongst the Town faithful, making over 400 appearances across two spells.

Brown joined Town in 1977 and made over 400 appearances over two spells, helping the club to two promotions. He departed for Newcastle United but returned to Town after a serious injury ruined his chance in the North East.

Following his retirement, the former right-back became a driving instructor, running his own business, MBM, in Manchester.

Ian Bray

Ian Bray made 89 appearances for Town, but a long-term injury saw him miss out on the entirety of the 1988-89 season and he was subsequently released from his contract.

Bray went on to play for Burnley.

After retirement Bray became a coach at junior football club Scholes United in Huddersfield, and between 2012-2016 he managed Holmfirth Town alongside captain Morton Gledhill.

Ian Banks

Ian Banks spent two years in Huddersfield, making 78 appearances and scoring 17 goals for the club.

Following his departure he played for a variety of clubs - Bradford City, West Brom, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Darlington and Emley AFC.

Banks had a spell managing his former side AFC Emley in 2008 before leaving in 2010.

Simon Webster

Simon Webster first arrived in Huddersfield on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, later signing for the club permanently. From then on, Webster made 109 appearances in three years for Town.

Following his departure, Webster signed for Sheffield United. During his time with the Blades, Webster broke his leg in two places - an injury re-inflicted by a training ground tackle within weeks of joining West Ham United.

The defender was able to continue playing football but chose to retire at the age of 33. He went on to study physiotherapy and once qualified worked for West Ham and Gillingham.

Steve Walford

Steve Walford's stay with Huddersfield was only a short one - arriving on loan in 1987 from West Ham. The defender made 12 appearances before returning to London, to then be sent out back on loan to both Gillingham and West Brom.

Once his playing days were over, Walford had spells as an assistant manager for multiple clubs including Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Republic of Ireland.

Mark Barham

Mark Barham spent a season with Town, making 27 appearances and scoring one goal before he was sold to Middlesbrough.

Barham went on to play for various clubs including Brighton and Shrewsbury.

Barham now works on corporate hospitality for Norwich and runs his own tool-hire company.

Andy May

The scorer for Town on the day, Andy May joined Town from Man City in 1987 and spent three years at the club. The midfielder was originally loaned out to Bolton Wanderers before making 114 appearances for The Terriers.

He then went onto play for Bristol City and Millwall.

After his playing career ended he held coaching positions at Altrincham, Wigan Athletic, Stockport County and Halifax Town.

Duncan Shearer

Duncan Shearer joined Town in 1986 and had a very successful two years in Huddersfield.

In his first game for the club he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Barnsley and became the top goalscorer for both the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons.

The striker also played for Swindon Town and Aberdeen.

Following his retirement Shearer spent four years managing Highland League side Buckie Thistle. He currently coaches the development squad at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Julian Winter

Julian Winter was born and raised in Huddersfield, making 93 appearances in five years for Town.

Winter retired at the age of 25 following career-ending ligament damage while at Sheffield United.

He went on to act as an executive for Grimsby Town, Watford and Sheffield United, before returning to Town as chief executive in 2016.

David Cork

David Cork signed for Town in 1985 and made 110 appearances in three years, scoring 25 goals.

Cork was loaned out to West Brom in 1988 before making a permanent move to Scunthorpe United. From there he had spells with Darlington and Boston United.