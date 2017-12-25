Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town resume old top-flight rivalries with Stoke City on Boxing day, as the Potters travel to the John Smith's Stadium.

The two sides have played each other 30 times in England's top division but their last meeting came back in 2001 in the old Second Division with the score ending goalless.

At the time both clubs were eyeing promotion back to the first division and a draw wasn't considered a bad result for either side.

Town would eventually finish the campaign in sixth place but fail to bounce straight back up after losing their Play-Off Semi-Final against Brentford.

Stoke on the other-hand would finish one place above Town in the table and eventually go on to beat Town's conquers Brentford in the Play-Off final at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Out of the Stoke side back in 2001, Town fans may only recognise Chris Iwelumo and substitute Karl Henry - who currently plays for Bolton Wanderers.

But what happened to the starting line-up for Lou Macari's side after that draw 16 years ago? Daniel Rushworth finds out...

Martyn Margetson

The keeper signed from Southend United in August 1999, but found himself behind Nico Vaesen in the pecking order during his first two seasons at the club.

In fact Margetson didn't make his debut until April 2001 and only as Vaesen was sent-off in the game against Blackburn Rovers.

Following the Belgian's sale to Birmingham City in the summer of 2001, Margetson became Lou Macari's Number One until he was released the following summer, later joining Cardiff City.

He retired in 2007 and has since gone onto become a well respected goalkeeping coach at the highest level, current part of Gareth Southgate's England set-up and at Crystal Palace.

Steve Jenkins

The defender joined from Swansea City in the summer of 1995 and went on to make 258 appearances for the Terriers during an eight-year spell.

The Welsh international right back left Town in 2003 to join Cardiff, and went onto play for Swindon Town, Worcester City, Newport County and Llanelli before retiring in 2012.

During his time playing for Cardiff, Jenkins swallowed his tongue during a game against Stockport County and has been assistant manager at Hereford United since 2016.

Kevin Gray

The defender joined Town in 1994 from Mansfield Town and went onto make 230 appearances for the club.

Gray was responsible for arguably the most expensive tackle in history, after being sued by Bradford City's Gordon Watson in 1997 with damages of £909,143 awarded according to the Telegraph.

Gray left the club in 2002 for Tranmere Rovers, while he also played for Carlisle United, Chesterfield and Workington where he retired in 2009.

Adie Moses

Town's capture of a Premier League defender who two England under-21 caps to his name was a real coup for Lou Macari when Moses joined from Barnsley in December 2000.

He went on to make 69 appearances for the club, before joining Crewe Alexandra in 2003 and then moving to Lincoln City, then Mansfield Town and Gainsborough Trinity, during which he had spells at caretaker manager at both clubs.

Gareth Evans

The full-back joined from rivals Leeds United in 2001, but only managed 35 appearances for the Terriers in his two year spell.

He signed for Blackpool in 2003 and during his three years with the club played 45 times before his career was cut short due to a serious knee injury.

Kenny Irons

In his ten year spell at Tranmere Rovers, Irons made 351 appearances for the club before he signed for Steve Bruce's Town in 1999 for a reported fee of £500,000.

The tough tackling midfielder was an integral part of the Terriers midfield for four years, making 150 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He left Town to join Linfield in 2003 before spells at NEWI Cefn Druids and Caernarfon Town and then retiring from professional football in 2006.

Irons continued playing in various veteran leagues around the world and was part of the England senior team which won the Seniors World Cup in 2016.

Dwayne Mattis

Mattis came up through the ranks at Town and made his competitive debut in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in May 1998.

The tall central midfielder played 68 times for his hometown club and twice for the Republic of Ireland under-21s side, before joining Bury in 2004.

He later had spells at Walsall, Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town, before retiring and becoming manager of Newsome in the West Riding County Amateur League in 2015.

John Thorrington

The USA international made four appearances for his country during his career, starting his career in the Manchester United academy before joining Bayer Leverkusen in 1999, where he failed to play a single game for the German giants.

The winger signed for Town in 2001 and played 67 times, scoring seven times during his two year stay at the McAlpine.

He later played for Grimsby Town before returning to the States, where he played for Chicago Fire, Vancouver Whitecaps and D.C United.

Following his retirement in 2013, Thorrington became executive vice-president of the newest MLS franchise side Los Angeles FC.

Danny Schofield

Having signed from Brodsworth Welfare in 1998, Schofield made his debut against Crewe Alexandra that same season, going on to become a fans favourite during his ten year spell at the club, scoring 39 goals in his 248 games.

The midfielder would later ask for a move in the summer of 2008 and subsequently joined Yeovil Town with his last club being Bradford Park Avenue in 2015.

Leon Knight

The on-loan journeyman had a good spell at Town, scoring 16 goals in his 31 appearances during his time in West Yorkshire.

A youth prospect at Chelsea, Knight failed to really make an impact at Stamford Bridge and was allowed to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer back in 2003.

Knight had a total of 17 clubs during his career, the last of which was Barnton where he was player-manager.

Andy Booth

A Huddersfield Town legend, who has since gone on to become the club's ambassador - enough said.