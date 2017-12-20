Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since the gruelling fight for promotion to the SkyBet Championship in 2010, it is astounding to see the accomplishments of both Huddersfield Town and Southampton .

Both sides once again meet as equals in the Premier League this weekend, with it hard to believe it was only seven years ago since they were facing each other on the South Coast as League One outfits.

As favourites to win the 2010/11 title, the Saints possessed the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Rickie Lambert and Morgan Schneiderlin among their ranks.

Therefore it is no surprise Town went down to a 4-1 defeat at St Mary's Stadium that day with goal scorers from Lambert, Oxlade- Chamberlain, Radhi Jaidi and Richard Chaplow cancelling out Lee Novak's early strike.

But what happened to the starting line-up for Lee Clark's side after that defeat seven years ago? Tegan Parish finds out...

Alex Smithies - Goalkeeper

Smithies was a product of the Huddersfield Town Academy and, after Lee Clark 's arrival, secured his place as number one goalkeeper.

His excellent displays the following season, including nail-biting penalty saves and scoring one himself in the League One Play-Off final, confirmed the keeper's status in Town folklore.

The keeper went on to sign for Queens Park Rangers on a three year deal in 2015 and has since been named their Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season.

Graham Carey

Carey joined Town loan from Celtic, making an immediate impact by scoring in a pre-season friendly against Bury.

Unfortunately Lee Clark could not extend Carey's loan after the expiry in 2011 and the player consequently returned to Scotland.

In the summer of 2015 Carey joined Plymouth Argyle, going on to excel in his first season with 12 goals in 46 games and has gone on to become a fans' favourite at the League One outfit.

Peter Clarke

Clarke appeared in 192 league games during his five year spell with Huddersfield Town where he was also named Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons, and was also made PFA Fans' Player of the year in 2010/11.

Clarke has since played for Blackpool, Bury and now holds a two and a half year contract at Oldham Athletic as club captain where he has also picked up the Players' Player of the Season accolade during his spell with the Latics.

Tom Clarke

Local boy Clarke, hailing from Halifax , was also a product of the Huddersfield Town Academy, appearing 97 times for the club between 2005 and 2013 and also representing England at youth international.

However, repeated injuries put the defender out for periods of several seasons, and although he helped the side to League One promotion, he later moved to Championship side Preston North End.

Lee Peltier

Peltier was voted the Players' Player in his first season at Town and later appeared as club captain after his return from Leeds United .

The defender currently plays for Cardiff City, helping the side avoid relegation and maintain a mid-table position last term under former Town boss Neil Warnock and becoming an integral cog in the the sides push for promotion this season.

Anthony Kay

Kay joined Town in 2009 and stayed until 2012, in which time he scored 10 goals, before leaving after finding first team opportunities limited with the purchases of Joel Lynch and Anthony Gerrard by then-boss Simon Grayson .

The player has since gone on to play for Milton Keynes Dons, Bury and as of 2017, is club captain at Port Vale.

Scott Arfield

Arfield made 96 league appearances and scored seven time during his time in West Yorkshire, representing Scotland at U21 level and Canada as a full international.

After leaving the club, Arfield signed a two year deal at Burnley, helping the Clarets win promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, going on to score on his Premier League debut against Chelsea the following season.

Anthony Pilkington

'Pilks' scored 19 times in 92 league appearances for the Terriers and was a regular for the team, missing only one league match in the entire 2009/10 season.

A fans favourite, the midfielder left Town in 2011 for Norwich City on a three year deal and currently plays for Cardiff City as well as the Republic of Ireland.

Gary Roberts

Attacking midfielder Roberts appeared 164 times for Town and scored 31 goals, winning the 2008/09 Best Goal award for his strike against Hereford United in the December of that season, the Fan's Players of the Season and the Player's Player of the Season awards.

He was also the top goal scorer with 11 goals in all competitions that season and has since represented Swindon Town, Chesterfield, Portsmouth, and currently plies his trade at Wigan Athletic .

Alan Lee

Lee was a popular force amongst supporters, notably scoring the first goal in the 2010 FA Cup Fourth Round defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium .

Lee later returned to former club Ipswich Town in 2013. re-signing as a player on non-contract terms before being forced to retire in 2014 with a persistent knee problem

Lee Novak

Novak appeared 144 times for Town with a total goal score record of 34 in his four year spell at the club.

The forward helped Town avoid relegation from the SkyBet Championship in the 2012/13 season before leaving the club in June 2013 when his contract expired.

Novak has since represented Birmingham City, Chesterfield, Charlton Athletic and is now at Scunthorpe United on a two-year contract.