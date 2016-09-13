Login Register
Now we must step up to the next level says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

We are confident and ambitious but not the favourites

WATCH: David Wagner says his side will never change their style of football
Huddersfield Town will have to step up a notch from their already high standards to win at Brighton.

That’s the view of head coach David Wagner, who has guided Town to the Championship summit on the back of five wins and a draw in the opening six games.

Whatever happens at the Amex, Town are bound to still be top when they take on QPR at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday because of their four-point cushion, but the squad are in no mood to let momentum slip.

Neither is the man in charge.

“There are many reasons why Brighton are favourites, but we are ambitious and we like to challenge against them,” said Wagner, who has ruled out only Joe Lolley (foot) through injury.

“We will try everything, for sure, to keep the momentum going and we will work as hard as we can.

“We know to be successful against them we have to come to the next level.”

David Wagner talks about the Brighton test:

WATCH: What David Wagner expects from Brighton and Hove Albion
Wagner admires Chris Hughton and a Brighton side who missed out on promotion by only one point last season.

He says the fact they have not won in three Championship outings is irrelevant and, with their financial power, he expects Brighton to be challenging for promotion come the end of the season.

“In the whole season we will never be favourites, because we know where we are and we know where we come from,” added the boss.

“We know we have quality and we know we are ambitious, but with the nature of the Championship I don’t think we can ever say we are going to be favourites.

“This sort of thing really doesn’t bother me, though, because it doesn’t matter who is favourite and who is not. The only important thing is that you focus on yourself and make sure you do your business properly and to the best of your ability.”

