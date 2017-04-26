Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delighted Huddersfield Town fans are preparing for a first-ever play-off adventure in the Championship.

The 1-0 victory at Wolves courtesy of Izzy Brown’s fine strike booked Town’s place in the post-season knockout with a chance to reach the top flight for the first time since 1972.

Head coach David Wagner pointed to the fact he was born in 1972 to underline the achievement – and fans are keen to play their part in backing Town all the way to reach the Premier League via Wembley.

Derek, from the Colne Valley, wants Town to reward chairman Dean Hoyle for his fantastic contributon to a new era for the club.

“A job well done by Town after the Fulham disaster and nice to see Scannell back,” he said.

“What a great strike from Izzy Brown – how we have missed him.

“Well done to David Wagner, his staff and all the players for reaching the Championship play-offs – not forgetting Dean Hoyle, thank you – now let’s get together and reach the Premier League.”

Danny, in Outlane, also underlined the importance of everyone pulling for the cause.

“Fantastic achievement from the boys, king David and backroom lads all season,” he said.

“It’s been a great season so far. I still have a great deal of faith in the lads that they can do it – let’s all get together and pull together. Up the Town!”

Tim, now based in Jersey, was one of those fans who was there the last time Town went up from this level.

“I went to Blackburn in April 1970 when we won 2-0 to clinch the Division 2 title,” he recalled.

“I have that feeling some 47 years later that that dream, that special dream that I have told my children, family and friends about – that I will see the blue and white stripes of the Terriers grace the the world’s greatest League (is coming true).

“Three games and done”

“A fantastic achievement whatever the outcome. Oh do I dream!”

Chris Green, from Dalton, wrote: I cannot believe that I was one of the fans who made up the numbers that witnessed the win which nailed down play-off football and gave this town a chance for it’s club to be in the best league in the world next season.

“It was nail-biting stuff - Town never do easy, but you can’t complain as it’s not the fashion of the victory that matters but just seeing it through, however you can.

“I live in hope that the nemesis Fulham won’t be the play-off opponents as I would ideally like to avoid them at all costs.

“They scare the living daylights out of me and my preferred choice would be Reading or Sheffield Wednesday to face in a two-legged play-off semi-final.”

Greg Jones of Meltham reckons Town have exceeded all expectations.

“More than excellent,” he said. “At the start of this season, I would have thought 12th position would be more than acceptable after the previous seasons avoiding relegation.

“What a chairman and team we have – other clubs look and learn.”

Cheeky Andy Sharp added: “Just a shame Leeds have fallen apart.

“Would have loved to play them in the play-offs. They appear to be marching in the wrong direction!”