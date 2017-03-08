Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are powering towards the play-offs like a steam train.

Well, more like a diesel these days.

So fans will be keen to remember that the Class 66 engine run by GB Railfreight and carrying the number 66738 is named ‘ Huddersfield Town ’.

It was named in a special ceremony at Huddersfield Railway Station almost three years ago by lifelong fan and Academy president Sir Patrick Stewart .

The engine, which was built in 2005, is the second Huddersfield Town to grace the railway network, of course.

The club still have the nameplate from the original ‘Huddersfield Town’, the steam locomotive which was built in 1936 and was operational until 1960.

That engine was Class B17/4, carrying the number 61653, and was cut up at the Stratford Works in January of 1960.

The new engine was one of five to be named after football clubs in Class 66, the others being Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Town’s engine carries the blue and yellow livery of GB Railfreight and has a home depot at Roberts Road in Doncaster.

The unveiling in July 2014 was a splendid affair.

Here’s how the Examiner’s Robert Sutcliffe reported the event:

He is probably the world’s best-known train spotter but today Sir Patrick Stewart got an honour not granted to many – unveiling a Huddersfield Town locomotive!

The Mirfield-born actor was the star guest at Huddersfield Railway Station where, in front of around 50 invited VIP guests, he pulled back the curtain to reveal the plaque on a freight train.

There are only a handful of football-led trains in the country so even for a world-famous actor he was all too conscious of the honour.

In blazing sunshine and surrounded by Town legends such as Ray Wilson , Peter Jackson and Andy Booth, he explained how he had come to be involved in the ceremony.

Sir Patrick, Chancellor of Huddersfield University and Town’s Academy President, said the moment had a special resonance for him.

“The platform behind me is where in March 1957 I stood on waiting for a train to take me to the Bristol Old Vic Theatre for an audition, that was a life-changing moment for me,” he said. “They offered me a place and that’s where my career began.”

He told how six years earlier he had breathlessly told his mum how he had touched the Mallard train at King’s Cross and now here he was unveiling a plaque on a freight train destined to criss-cross the country bearing the town’s pride.

Sir Patrick added: “Accepting this invitation was a ‘no-brainer’ for me. I would compare this moment to when I was elected Chancellor of the University and equally when I was asked to become President of the Huddersfield Town Academy.

“To be invited to unveil an engine with Huddersfield Town as its nameplate connects all the principal reasons I am still part of Huddersfield – the university, the club and my passion for trains. I was a train spotter – I had all the books – and I always wanted to see an engine that was a ‘namer’.”

Huddersfield Town chief executive Nigel Clibbens said that as the son of a labouring man he could never dream of such a proud moment.

“I have had lots of strange experiences in my life but nothing compares with finding myself naming a train after Huddersfield Town.” he said. “I never thought I would have the privilege of doing so.

“The club is delighted that GB Railfreight has given this honour to Huddersfield Town.

“It’s with pride that the name to grace a locomotive once again after a 50 year absence. We’re really looking forward to seeing the locomotive haul trains not only through Yorkshire, but across the whole of England.

“It’s wonderful that in a World Cup year we could share this moment with our very own legendary World Cup winner Ray Wilson and to have the locomotive unveiled by a lifelong, ardent Huddersfield Town fan in Sir Patrick Stewart makes it extra-special.”