Huddersfield Town are favourites to break into the top two at the expense of Newcastle United or Brighton.

The Terriers have enjoyed a remarkable season so far, which sees them sat in fourth place in the Championship.

At the beginning of the season David Wagner's men were 9/1 to achieve promotion to the Premier League, while they were more likely to suffer relegation to League One - according to SkyBet who had Town priced at 11/2 for the drop.

Town are now at 9/4 to be playing Premier League football next year - behind only Newcastle and Brighton at 1/16 and 1/7 respectively.

The Terriers are also behind the Magpies (1/12) and the Seagulls (1/6) in terms of an automatic promotion spot, with Wagner's men priced at 6/1.

Reading and Leeds both come in at 12/1 for a place in the top two, while Sheffield Wednesday are at 20/1 and Derby are at 33/1.

Town are also odds-on to finish inside the top six, with bookies offering 4/1 odds of the Terriers finishing outside the play-off places.

Reading are next most likely to retain a play-off spot at 9/4, while Leeds are at 8/11.

AT the start of the season Town were at 4/1 to claim a top six spot, but are now priced at 1/6.

SkyBet will not take bets on Town finishing in the relegation zone as last week's wins over Brighton and Leeds mathematically secured at least another season of Championship football for the Terriers.