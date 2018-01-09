Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Championship strugglers Birmingham City at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Town overcame Bolton Wanderers in the previous stage to set up a tie with the Blues on the weekend of January 26-29, with Steve Cotterill's two points worse off than the Trotters in the second tier.

Birmingham sit 23rd in the Championship table and look set for a relegation dog-fight come May.

That has helped boost the odds on the Terriers lifting the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on May 19, with BetVictor cutting Town from 80/1 to 66/1 to lift the famous cup.

The betting company have Manchester City as favourites to win the competition at 3/1, with Manchester United (4/1), Liverpool (4/1), Tottenham Hotspur (6/1) and Chelsea (6/1) also fancied.

Town are joint-13th favourites alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Stevenage, Newport County and Yeovil Town the furthest out at 5000/1.