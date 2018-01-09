Huddersfield Town face Championship strugglers Birmingham City at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Town overcame Bolton Wanderers in the previous stage to set up a tie with the Blues on the weekend of January 26-29, with Steve Cotterill's two points worse off than the Trotters in the second tier.
Birmingham sit 23rd in the Championship table and look set for a relegation dog-fight come May.
That has helped boost the odds on the Terriers lifting the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on May 19, with BetVictor cutting Town from 80/1 to 66/1 to lift the famous cup.
The betting company have Manchester City as favourites to win the competition at 3/1, with Manchester United (4/1), Liverpool (4/1), Tottenham Hotspur (6/1) and Chelsea (6/1) also fancied.
Town are joint-13th favourites alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Stevenage, Newport County and Yeovil Town the furthest out at 5000/1.