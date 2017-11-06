Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Odds have been slashed on Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner to claim the LMA Manager of the Year award at the end of the season following his side's victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The boss oversaw a 1-0 win over the Baggies on Saturday to take Town into the top half of the Premier League table after 11 games, with the Terriers earning four victories and three draws so far this campaign.

Town are exceeding expectations in the debut Premier League season and have claimed the prized scalp of Manchester United on their way to a 15-point total.

The Terriers' good form has led to praise for the head coach, who now sits fifth-favourite with the bookies to scoop the League Managers Association's top prize at the end of the season.

BetVictor have Wagner at 20/1 to take the Manager of the Year award come May, with his odds dropping from 33/1 prior to the West Brom match.

Pep Guardiola is heavy favourite to win the award at 1/6, with Mauricio Pochettino (14/1), Jose Mourinho (16/1) and Chris Wilder (16/1) all fractionally ahead of the Town boss in the odds.

The odds have also been cut on Town to go down this season, with the odds of the Terriers staying up on the rise.

Town are now 2/7 to stay up with BetVictor, while Wagner's men are 5/2 to be relegated - joint-third favourites for the drop with Bournemouth and West Ham behind Swansea City (4/11) and Crystal Palace (8/15).

The Terriers are also 5/1 for a top-half finish - down from 9/1- while a top-six finish is at 300/1.