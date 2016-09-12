Login Register
The old boys bidding to spike Huddersfield Town guns at Brighton - if they get the chance!

Will Elvis be in the building or Oli put us in a fine mess?

Elvis Manu in action for Huddersfield Town last season and he's back with Brighton now

Huddersfield Town head to Brighton aiming to extend their best ever start – but a couple of familiar faces could stand in the way.

David Wagner’s side have piled up 16 points so far from five wins and a draw and are buoyant following the 1-0 derby win at Leeds United.

While Brighton lost 2-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday, it was their first home defeat since New Year’s Day and, having missed out so narrowly on promotion last season, they are desperate to get back in the mix.

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

Two former Town players will be aiming to spike the Wagner guns – if they get the chance.

Elvis Manu – who played five matches as a substitute on loan for Town last season – is basically the fourth-choice frontman since returning to the Amex.

And Oliver Norwood – who has joined the Seagulls from Reading – may well miss out on a midfield start, with manager Chris Hughton perhaps preferring to go with Steve Sidwell and Dale Stephens.

Norwood started in the defeat to Brentford but was replaced by Stephens with 21 minutes left to play. Hughton also has the option of using Baram Kayal, who scored against Town at the John Smith’s last season.

Manu went on after 62 minutes against Brentford to replace last season’s leading scorer Toner Hemed, but that was a first league appearance of the season for the 23-year-old Dutchman, despite the fact he’s scored in each of Brighton’s EFL Cup wins, against Colchester at home and Oxford away.

