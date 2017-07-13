Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants are simply focused on adding another solid home win against Leigh Centurions tomorrow night to the one they achieved against Widnes.

Rick Stone’s side were delighted to chalk a 40-0 success last time out and Giants’ Ireland international second row forward Ollie Roberts – who is hoping to win World Cup selection at the end of the month – says they have every incentive to repeat.

That’s especially as the Giants’ recent record against the Centurions has brought two defeats, 30-0 at Leigh Sports Village in Super League earlier this season and a 48-40 reversal at the same venue in last year’s Middle 8s.

“It should be a good game and it won’t be easy,” said Roberts of the challenge against Leigh.

“We played them in the Middle 8s last season and at their place and in Super League this season and we lost two tough games.

“But we have got them at home this time and, looking towards the top eights, we need to win really.”

Roberts believes that keeping the momentum going after the success against Widnes will hand Huddersfield a fighting chance come the post-season competition.

“We are coming off the back of a good run and we would hope to be able to back up on our home win against Widnes,” said Roberts.

“We have been playing well of late to be fair, but we are still looking for improvement.

“We have trained well this week and we have to take that into the game tonight.

“It will be a physical game no doubt as they are always physical contests against Leigh.

“They have got some smart players but we have to keep doing the things we have been doing right in recent matches – and if we do then we should get the win.”

A Super 8s challenge could be difficult as the Giants will be trailing on points, but Roberts feels they still have an impact to make.

“The points difference is there, but it is not that big a gap,” said the 21-year-old.

“All we can do is knuckle down and keep on pushing and be content with ourselves and the way we are playing, and hopefully we can climb up the table.”

And while the Giants have suffered some ups and downs over the campaign Roberts, who signed from Bradford Bulls in 2014, is enjoying his prolonged run in Stone’s first team.

“I have got more game time this season and more starts – so I have really enjoyed it,” added Roberts.

“It has been a good experience and I have learned a lot of things, and I need to push on and make my game better and better hopefully.”