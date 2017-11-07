Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only three teams in Premier League history have been relegated after collecting 15 or more points from their opening 11 matches.

That's good news for Huddersfield Town, who have racked up 15 points from their first 11 fixtures and sit 10th in the Premier League table heading into the November international break.

Since the Premier League was reduced to 20 teams in 1995/96, only one side has failed to stay in the top flight after collecting as many points - Burnley in 2009/10, who earned 15 points after 11 matches before being relegated with 30 points in 18th place.

Middlesbrough also notched 15 points from the same number of games in 1992/93 before being relegated on 44 points from 42 matches.

Norwich recorded the highest points total after 11 matches before going on to be relegated in 1994/95, when they hit 19 points before notching another 24 from their final 31 fixtures.

In the 25 full seasons since the Premier League's inception in 1992, 76 teams have been relegated, with only three recording 15 points or more in their opening 11 matches.

Those 76 relegated teams have earned 684 points between them, meaning the average amount of points after 11 games for a team which goes on to be relegated is nine.

West Ham are currently on nine points, with Swansea City and Crystal Palace on eight and four respectively.

Nine points is also the most common total after 11 games for a team which goes down at the end of the season, with 12 sides in Premier League history accumulating nine points after 11 matches before being relegated.

Since the start of the Premier League, 29 teams have racked up 15 points after 11 matches, with only Burnley in 2009/10 going down.

It's much more common for teams on that points total to go on to finish in the top half of the table than to be relegated, with 15 of the 29 teams ending the season in the top half.

Five of those teams finished in the top six, with Everton recording the best finish after that start in 2008/09 when they ended the season in fifth on 63 points.