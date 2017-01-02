Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's men travel to Wigan Athletic looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven SkyBet Championship games.

With Huddersfield Town flying high in the table, the new year often brings renewed optimism and a stronger resolution to continue the positives of the previous 12 months.

However, if history is anything to go by Town usually get off to a bad start to a new year - winning just once in the last four opening games of a new year since the side were promoted to the Championship.

Similarly, the Latics have won four of their last five home league encounters against Town but have also lost their last five league games games at the DW Stadium.

Ahead of the encounter, Steven Downes takes a look at the opening game of the past four years and hopes this year will see a new resolution for David Wagner's men.

Leicester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town, January 1, 2013

It was Town's first new years game back in the Championship, and it didn't turn out to be a good one.

Leicester City, pushing for promotion and looking to show their dominance on a new and naive Huddersfield Town side, performed a Championship masterclass in front of their fans.

Goals from Chris Wood (6), (24), Ritchie de Laet (45 +1), Anthony Knockaert (49), (51) and Martyn Waghorn (76) secured a brilliant win for the Foxes with Town's Scott Arfield scoring a 60th minute consolation goal.

Burnley 3-2 Huddersfield Town, January 1, 2014

For the second successive season running, the new year ushered in an encounter with opposition pushing hard for promotion to the Premier League.

In a spirited showing at Turf Moor, Town went down to the odd goal in five - Danny Ings scoring a brace with Kieran Trippier grabbing the vital third goal on the 79th minute.

Martin Paterson also scored twice in the game, his first on the 20th minute and the second a late consolation in the 88th minute.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Reading FC, January 3, 2015 (FA Cup Third Round)

Town have only played once at the John Smith's Stadium in their first fixture of the new year since their promotion to the Championship.

But it was still another unhappy start to the year as Reading eased to a 1-0 victory in the Third round of the FA Cup .

Nick Blackman scored the winner on the 69th minute while things got worse for Town late on as Jonathan Hogg saw red after picking up a second yellow card after an altercation with Danny Williams.

Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield, January 2, 2016

Town's one and only positive result in the opening game of a new year came during the 2015/16 campaign when they visited Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

Goals from Joe Lolley and substitute Mustapha Carayol secured an impressive 2-0 victory and saw David Wagner's side completed a festive haul of seven points from nine.