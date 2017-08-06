The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town first-team coach Andrew Hughes believes David Wagner could be “one of the best coaches in Europe”.

Hughes joined the Terriers in May 2016, a move which proved to be a masterstroke as he and Christoph Buhler – led by Wagner – took Town to the promised land of the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Now it’s back to work proper as Town kick-off their campaign at Hughes’ former club Crystal Palace in just six days time.

And Hughes admitted it will be special to re-visit the club he left for Town, especially in the top flight of English football.

He said: “It will be really special. There are some really, really good people there.

“It was tough to leave and come here, but meeting David and the idea that he sold me simply made me want to come.

“I felt like I needed to challenge myself and learn and I think David, tactically and as a coach and as a manager, could be one of the best in Europe in my eyes.

“We’re very lucky to have him and Christoph here and it’s great for my learning.

“And hopefully they learn off me as well with my mentality and what I know about the game over here.”

After Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park, Town entertain Newcastle United at home on Sunday, August 20 (1.30) before tackling Southampton at the John Smith’s Stadium the following Saturday (August 26).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Hughes believes there are similarities with Town and Palace, who he feels are a “really interesting” first-day opponent.

He added: “It’s the same with Palace.

“They’ve got a wonderful owner in Steve Parish – he’s a real football man and a fan of the club, like our owner (Dean Hoyle).

“There are good people there who have played lower leagues and have come through like Scotty Dann, Damien Delaney, Jason Puncheon.

“It will be good going back there – there are some friendly faces there.”

And Hughes believes Town are similar to the Eagles in terms of their respective supporters.

“They’ve got a similar identity to us with the fans,” he said.

“They’ve got a core set of fans like we have that get behind the club, and the opening-day fixture is going to be tactically a really, really interesting opponent with the new manager (Frank de Boer) and their idea of playing.

“But likewise, Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, the day is a momentous, historic day so it’s going to be a wonderful occasion and we can’t wait for it.”