One big factor which has helped Huddersfield Town top the Championship by Skybet chief Dale Tempest

How to send fans off the the pub in a happy mood

Goalscorer Jonathan Hogg celebrates the win against Barnsley with head coach David Wagner

It’s great to see Huddersfield Town at the top of the table – and long may it continue.

It doesn’t get any better than a stoppage-time winner in front of 20,000 fans, especially in a derby – so the result against Barnsley was very sweet indeed.

I wasn’t at the game, but I’m sure there were a few chants of ‘top, top, top, top, top of the league!’ before supporters headed for home or the pub.

It was a cracking result and perfect for keeping the momentum going, something Town will be aiming to achieve again when Wolves visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner speaks about new signing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis:

Why Tareiq
The transfer window is not now far from closing – transfer deadline day is next Wednesday, with an 11pm cut-off – and maybe there are one or two more bits of transfer business on the agenda for David Wagner and Co before then.

Town, however, have done the bulk of their business early, and that looks like it’s paid off with them starting so well.

Good luck to Wagner, the staff, his players and the fans this weekend.

Another win would be great to send Town into the international break top of the table.

Doug Thomson's pre-match verdict Top odds for the weekend clash What the boss said about deadline day
Why the bookies may pay for writing off Huddersfield Town this season by Dale Tempest

Skybet chief reckons good start will help new signings

