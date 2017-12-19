Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town silenced the critics at the weekend with an emphatic win away to Watford FC at Vicarage Road.

A double from Aaron Mooy and further strikes from Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre gave David Wagner's men their first win since the opening day victory at Crystal Palace.

The four goal haul was also the first in 738 minutes of football on the road in all competitions, moving the side up to 11th in the Premier League with 21 points from 18 games.

After the game plenty of supporters praised Town's players, particularly Collin Quaner, while also feeling it was a perfect response to the doubters who continue to write-off the side.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from Vicarage Road...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Joe, Marsh

A strong positive performance highlighted by Collin Quaner's excellent performance; he and Laurent Depoitre were a constant threat to Watford. The overall shape of the team looked positive and we thoroughly deserved the win.

Graham, Canterbury

Wonderful! Good on you Quaner!! I've always thought his contribution was worth keeping. This game now proves it.

Mark, Lindley

After an absolute mauling against Chelsea, they go and give Watford one. These are the games we need to win to keep our place, not the Arsenal and Chelsea games and we are half way now to the points total needed. A job well done, credit where credit is due.

Danny, Outlane

A great result and performance from the boys while the fans were also marvellous. We looked up for it from the first whistle with Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy outstanding in midfield and Big Collin Quaner giving them problems all day long.

James, Mirfield

If anyone ever suggests Town are boring and predictable, then they probably missed the most emphatic game I’ve ever seen Town involved in!!! They took the brilliance from the Brighton & Hove Albion game and converted it into an away win!!!

Kevin & Charles, County Durham

Excellent performance - symbolised by the Man of the Match Collin Quaner.

Glenn, Leigh

Excellent performance by all the team including amazing support from the Town fans - keep it up and we will stay up.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

David, Wyke

Played as Town should play, battered Watford and one in the eye for Paul Merson, Jeff Stelling and the anti-Town brigade.

Kim, Golcar

This was a game when you have to applaud the fans - they were superb throughout.

However, it's a bit annoying when you watch Final Score and Match of the Day with most of the emphasis on Watford's inadequacies rather than giving credit to Huddersfield Town.

Eamonn, South Cave

An excellent game plan well executed – Collin Quaner looking in great form for the busy Christmas period.

SPH, Almondbury

What a beautiful moment for Town fans - just when it appears we can't score away we go and bag four and could have had more.

Brilliant! David Wagner was obviously thinking about this game with his team selection against Chelsea and with six points from three tricky games we really are set for Christmas.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Stephen, Tenerife

What a difference from the Chelsea game - we pressed them in the right areas, winning the ball back in good positions. This is the way we must play, not a 10-man defence.

We have shown many sides too much respect than they deserve.

And a word from a Watford fan....

Tim, Watford

Wanted to say your support today was absolutely sensational - by far the best away support at The Vic since we came up.

Loved the old 1980s tunes that you have adapted for your team and I hope you all enjoyed your journey home.

You, and your team did your town proud. Hope you are back next season.