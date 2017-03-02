Philip Billing was given man of the match by Huddersfield Town fans for his excellent display in the 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.
The 20-year-old Dane set up Harry Bunn for the opener and looked composed on the ball despite facing some of the best talent Europe has to offer.
Billing was rated a 7.9 out of 10, over a mark higher than any of his Town teammates.
Collin Quaner scored a 6.6, just ahead of 6.5-rated Joel Coleman.
Harry Bunn and Dean Whitehead were the only other starters to score over six.
At the other end of the table, Joe Lolley and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis were rated at 4.9 out of 10, but were up against Gael Clichy and Raheem Sterling respectively.
Here are the full ratings from Town's defeat to City:
Philip Billing - 7.9
Collin Quaner - 6.6
Joel Coleman - 6.5
Harry Bunn - 6.3
Dean Whitehead - 6.2
Rajiv Van La Parra - 5.8
Jack Payne - 5.8
Jonathan Hogg - 5.8
Tommy Smith - 5.8
Jon Gorenc Stankovic - 5.6
Martin Cranie - 5.6
Mark Hudson - 5.5
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis 4.9
Joe Lolley - 4.9