Philip Billing was given man of the match by Huddersfield Town fans for his excellent display in the 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old Dane set up Harry Bunn for the opener and looked composed on the ball despite facing some of the best talent Europe has to offer.

Billing was rated a 7.9 out of 10, over a mark higher than any of his Town teammates.

Collin Quaner scored a 6.6, just ahead of 6.5-rated Joel Coleman.

Harry Bunn and Dean Whitehead were the only other starters to score over six.

At the other end of the table, Joe Lolley and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis were rated at 4.9 out of 10, but were up against Gael Clichy and Raheem Sterling respectively.

Here are the full ratings from Town's defeat to City:

Philip Billing - 7.9

Collin Quaner - 6.6

Joel Coleman - 6.5

Harry Bunn - 6.3

Dean Whitehead - 6.2

Rajiv Van La Parra - 5.8

Jack Payne - 5.8

Jonathan Hogg - 5.8

Tommy Smith - 5.8

Jon Gorenc Stankovic - 5.6

Martin Cranie - 5.6

Mark Hudson - 5.5

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis 4.9

Joe Lolley - 4.9