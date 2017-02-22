Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans picked out one outstanding contributor from the win over Reading but cited the team bond which is inspiring a massive promotion push.

Phil Billing pounced eight minutes from time to seal a sixth successive Championship victory and a 20th from 32 league matches so far.

The big Dane took plenty of paudits, but many fans had another name on their lips – record £1.8m signing Christopher Schindler.

Bill, from Birkby, summed up why Town under David Wagner are serious promotion candidates - putting huge pressure on leading to Brighton and Newcastle.

“The players seem to be taking it in turns to shine,” said Bill.

“Three of our most reliable performers had, for them, average games: Mooy, Kachunga and Smith.

“So Ward steps up, making one world-class save and a number of merely excellent ones; Schindler, always reliable, was absolutely faultless and Billing has become good enough to be on loan from Chelsea, if you get what I mean.

“Poor old Reading. They want to be us but they have some catching up to do – we stopped missing ALL our chances some time ago!”

Roger, based in Kirkburton, felt Town rode the storm on and above the pitch and thoroughly deserved their win.

“For me, the outstanding player was Schindler and it led to Reading replacing their front line as he had them in his pocket,” he explained.

“Our points haul is simply breathtaking, and I guess the top two are praying that our bubble of blistering form will burst before we catch them.”

Frank, in Salendine Nook, couldn’t understand why Rajiv van La Parra took Town’s first half penalty (which was saved), but praised the fans for their tremendous support and the team for their fitness.

“Another excellent win over a good Reading team who came for a draw,” he offered.

“I froze when VLP came forward to take the penalty: he would have been my last choice.

“Billing was very good all over the pitch: it was justice that he should score the winner.

“We seem so much fitter than any of our opponents, hence our scoring so many late goals. Very good atmosphere throughout which seemed to spur the team on.”

Terry, who backs the team from Lincoln, was another to join the Schinder fan club.

“Another very impressive performance against a very good side,” he said.

“Schindler was awesome, never put a foot wrong. David Wagner’s comments regarding the penalty were very impressive. Totally took criticism from the players.”

Tony, from Salendine Nook, feels Town have got a great habit in grinding out wins, while Danny in Outlane reckons Town have proved they are ‘very good’ whoever takes to the pitch.

Lifelong fan Chief, from Shelley, added: “Despite blustery conditions Town came out on top against a well organised Reading side who gave Town little time and space to stamp there authority on the game.

“Thankfully, the penalty fiasco didnt prove costly with PB’s drilled finish.

“Another clean sheet with Schindler outstanding and Ward making a couple of crucial saves.

“Congratulations to the boys on keeping unbeaten run going. Six in six keeps putting pressure on top two. UTT.”