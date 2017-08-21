Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the second successive weekend Huddersfield Town have been acknowledged in Garth Crooks' Premier League Team of the Week.

After the BBC Football Analyst singled out goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and forward Steve Mounié for praise after the opening day victory away at Crystal Palace, it is now the turn of midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The Australian international was influential throughout the game against Newcastle United with his winning goal culminating from a 14 pass build-up which finished with the midfielder playing a neat one-two with Elias Kachunga before firing home.

And reflecting on the performance, the former Tottenham Hotspur icon wrote of Mooy: “Last week it was striker Steve Mounié who stole the show.

“This Sunday against Newcastle - another promoted team short in quality - it was Aaron Mooy who ripped the heart out of the Magpies with a moment of sheer magic.

“I said last week, after the performance against Crystal Palace, that Huddersfield were going to have to call on players like Mooy and Mounié if they intend to stay in the league.

“His goal was of the highest quality, but more importantly the Australian possesses the tools to unlock any defence.”