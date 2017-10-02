Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘Just a One Season Wonder’ was the song heard from the away section as Tottenham Hotspur steam-rolled past Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon.

And while the camaraderie between both sets of supporters was excellent throughout, contributing to an incredible atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium, the chant was taking out of context by Town fans.

Many misconstrued it as a dig at Huddersfield Town’s phenomenal Premier League promotion last season, believing Spurs fans were insinuating the 4-0 hammering was a stark reality the top-flight honeymoon period was well and truly over for David Wagner’s men.

It was in fact directed at their own prolific striker Harry Kane who bagged a brace during the early Saturday kick-off in front of the SKY TV cameras.

The chant playfully mocks critics and pundits (as well as Arsenal fans) who suggested the 24-year-old would just be a ‘one season wonder’ when he burst on the scene back in the 2014-15 season.

His 31-goal return fired him into the spotlight but led many to question whether he was capable of repeating such heroics.

Although the forward had his now customary barren spell the following August, Kane recovered to bag 25 league goals and claim the coveted Golden Boot award.

It’s something he retained last season as well – along with the chant of ‘One Season Wonder’ from the Tottenham Hotspur fans in jest and something Kane himself even plays up to – as evident when at the end of last season when he collected the Golden Boot once again.