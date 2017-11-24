Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are currently preparing for Sunday's match against league leaders Manchester City - a side overflowing with talent.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler will come up against one of the world's best striker's in Sergio Aguero and his counterpart, wonderkid Gabriel Jesus. Aaron Mooy will face world class players in Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. There is no denying the fact that both Town players and fans will be pinching themselves that they are indeed a Premier League team playing against such world-class players.

So while thousands of Town fans will flock to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday to watch the Premier League clash, can you remember what was happening this time last year?

You may have been doing your Christmas shopping or staying indoors to avoid the bitterly cold weather, but meanwhile Town were enduring their worst spell of their promotion-winning season.

The Terriers currently sit 10th in the table - doing a lot better than most predicted. However, a year ago a horrid November saw the side drop out of the play-off places into eighth place in the Championship.

Unsuspecting to the Huddersfield faithful, the meeting with Derby County on the October 22 would be the last win they would enjoy for over a month.

Kachunga helped Town to a narrow 1-0 victory over The Rams with a 93rd minute goal which left them third in the table, level on points with second place Brighton. Despite losing to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End in the previous week, things were looking very positive for The Terriers.

Town's trip to Fulham a week later brought fans crashing back down to reality after a disappointing 5-0 hammering from a side that had only won twice in 10 matches.

Town still sat in third place though and fans were hoping the loss was just a blip.

David Wagner's men went on to grind out a draw against Birmingham and were extremely lucky in that the teams below had still failed to overtake them.

Their luck eventually ran out, after defeats to relegation candidates Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic saw Town drop down to 6th place.

After what should have been two fairly easy games, it wasn't surprising when fans were beginning to question whether struggling Blackburn Rovers would take all three points on the first weekend in December.

Despite dominating possession, Town only managed a draw at Ewood Park and the inevitable finally happened - they were out of the top six.

After five games without a win, the atmosphere amongst Town fans had turned. The start of the season had been spent excited at the prospect of promotion, but the sudden drop in form had shown there was still the possibility of the second half of the season going downhill.

The Terriers needed a bit of magic to lift their spirits and get themselves back to winning ways - and that is exactly what they got.

Following the draw with Blackburn, Town were visited by Bristol City on December 10 - who were only three points behind them.

Much to everyone's surprise, Town were victorious and beat City 2-1 thanks to goals from Kachunga and Nahki Wells.

The Terriers didn't look back after their win over the Robins and went undefeated for the rest of the year.

Despite a nerve-racking November, Town refused to give up and eventually got back to their best with an extraordinary run of form, eventually helping the side to promotion via the play-offs.

The character and determination from Wagner and his players was vital in their 2016/17 season and - despite a dramatic change of scenery a year later - it still plays a huge part in such a successful start to Premier League life for Town.