Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of 10 players on the 2017/18 scholarship scheme.

The new additions will join up with the current set of first year scholars next season to form the club's Under 18 squad, coached by Leigh Bromby.

The young men will compete on the field for Town, but will also complete an apprenticeship in sporting excellence, led by League Football Education and Huddersfield Town - with the target of becoming professional footballers in the years to come.

The 10 new signings consist of:

Matt Daly - An attacking midfielder who has already scored five goals in 14 appearances for Town's Under 18 side.

Jordan Eli - A left-sided centre-back who joined Town this season. He is the son of former Burnley and Crewe striker Roger Eli.

Scott High - A box-to-box centre-midfielder who has been at Town since Under 9 level. He has made seven appearances for the Under 18s.

Ben Jackson - A left-sided defender or midfielder. He has scored one goal in 10 appearances for the Under 18s.

Ben Mills - A quick striker who plays on the shoulder of the last defender. He is yet to make an appearance for the Under 18s, but is a regular starter for the Under 16 side.

Saul Milovanovic - A central defender or holding midfielder who has made eight appearances for the Under 18s.

Micah Obiero - A striker who joined Town following a successful trial from the XYZ Academy in Hackney. He has made one substitute appearance for the Under 18s.

Mason O’Malley - A left-back who has made seven appearances for the Under 18s - his first being as an Under 15. He also trained with the Republic of Ireland's Under 16s last year.

Dahomey Raymond - A central midfielder who lives in Deighton and has made two appearances for the Under 18s this season.

Jordan Thomas - An attacking right-back who joined Town with teammates Obiero from the XYZ Academy in London. He has made one start for the Under 18s.

The 10 siginings will join the current crop of Under 18s: goalkeeper Ryan Schofield; defenders Sam Gibson, Cameron Taylor, Oran Thompson and Jordan Williams; midfielders Isaac Marriott and Dom Tear and forwards George Danaher and Olly Dyson.