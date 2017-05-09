Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off second-leg at Sheffield Wednesday go on sale tomorrow morning – but there are only 2,000 available for the crucial clash.

David Wagner's men signed off the league campaign last Sunday with a 3-0 home defeat to Cardiff City meaning the club finished the season fifth in the table.

That has set-up a mouthwatering two-legged local derby against the Owls with the first-leg played at the John Smith's Stadium this Sunday, May 14 (Noon kick-off) and the return at Hillsborough on Wednesday, May 17 (kick-off 7.45pm).

The club have announced details for purchasing tickets which go on tiered sale from Wednesday, May 10 from 9am.

However, unlike Town's league visit to Hillsborough back in January where the club received an away allocation of 3,150, this time it has been reduced to just 2,000.

And although Sheffield Wednesday's ground has a capacity of 39,732 without segregation, every club has the option to provide either 10% of the stadium's capacity or the minimum of 2,000 for travelling supporters.

The Owls have opted for the latter but one consolation for Town fans is the reduction in ticket price from £36 for adults for the January league encounter to just £20 for next week's clash.

Have a look below for a full breakdown of costs and how to purchase tickets.

Prices

Adults: £20

Over-65s and 17-21 year-olds: £15

Under-17s: £10

Under-11s: £5

Wheelchair-bound supporters: £15, with a free carer

Ambulant disabled supporters: relevant price class, with a free carer

Please note disabled tickets must be purchased via the Ticket Office in person or on 01484 484 123

Sale Dates

2016/17 Season Card holders who are ALSO Terriers on Tour members, Blue & White Foundation members OR Patrons

Tickets available online, from the Ticket Office and on 08444 539080 from 9am on Wednesday 10 May 2017

2016/17 Season Card holders

Any remaining tickets will go on sale online, from the Ticket Office and on 08444 539080 from 9am on Friday 12 May 2017

General sale

Any remaining tickets will go on sale online, from the Ticket Office and on 08444 539080 from 9am on Monday 15 May 2017

Travel

Seats are available on Town’s official travel coaches, which will depart PPG Canalside at 5.30pm, for £13 per person.