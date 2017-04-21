Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There fewer than 4,000 Huddersfield Town 2017/18 season cards left for the next campaign.

The club have announced that 13,000 tickets for next term have already been sold just 12 days after they went on sale.

And that figure includes 2,900 new supporters who have purchased season cards for the first time.

Town are hoping to sell 17,000 season cards for the next campaign, dwarfing the 15,001 sold for the current season.

And 4,000 current season card holders are yet to renew their tickets, meaning some will miss out on the fantastic deal offered by the club - with next year's tickets priced at just £199 for adults.

Current season card holders have until April 28 to renew their tickets and the club is encouraging both current and new holders to reserve their seats for next season ahead of that deadline as they could well be sold out before the end of the month.

If you are yet to purchase your ticket for next season, you can do so at the ticket office or online here .