Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are under 150 tickets left for Huddersfield Town's trip to Brentford this weekend.

As of this morning, Town had sold 1,450 of their 1,600 allocation and it is likely the away area will once again be packed with Huddersfield Town fans.

Tickets are priced at £23 on the terraces and £28 in the stands.

Tickets for next week's match at Bristol City will go on sale to season card holders at 9am tomorrow, with the remainder going on general sale at 9am on Monday March 13.

Town have the ninth-highest average attendance at home this season, with 20,343 people coming through the John Smith's Stadium turnstiles every home match.

And the Terriers' support will be needed at Griffin Park, which only sees an average of 10,226 people every other week.

If you haven't purchased your ticket yet, you can buy them at the ticket office or online here.

Town will also be running buses down to Griffin Park for any supporters who do not want to use public transport, with travel tickets also available on the website or at the ticket office.