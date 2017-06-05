Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town manager Malcolm Macdonald didn't mince his words. He believes the Terriers will "almost certainly" be relegated from the Premier League next season.

The bookies agree with him - Town are their favourites for the drop too.

But I don't believe they should be dismissed out of hand. Just look at what the Terriers achieved last season.

Town started off their promotion campaign much as they will next year's - hotly-tipped for relegation.

Just remind me, how did that one work out, Mr Holloway?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

They started the season by going six matches unbeaten, claiming victory over Macdonald's beloved Newcastle United in the process, before Brighton eventually brought their run to an end.

The vultures began to circle again and 'plucky Town's' season was predicted to fall away, leaving the Terriers in a relegation dogfight come May.

But David Wagner's side came again and again, proving those doubters wrong and earning a shot at top flight football.

Both Reading and Town proved throughout the season that they deserved to go up on merit and it was the Terriers who held their nerve at the crucial moment, beating the Royals at Wembley via a penalty shootout.

If there's one thing the last two seasons have taught us - with Town going up and Leicester clinching the Premier League title - it is that you can never write a team off.

Especially a team with as clear and compelling a style of football as Huddersfield Town.

Wagner has drilled the Terriers in the ways of gegenpressing and has made them one of the fittest teams in the country.

Of course they cannot compete in terms of spending power with the likes of Newcastle or even Brighton, but in terms of passion, desire and fitness they absolutely can.

Obviously, points in the Premier League are not handed out because of a want for them, but the Town players' knowledge of the system they play, coupled with the ability to outrun many teams, will make them hard to break down, even in the top tier.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Unfashionable Bournemouth have proved over the last couple of seasons that vision, good management and a smart gameplan can make up for a lack of financial muscle.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City may be able to carve Town open with moments of brilliance - as they can all sides in the top flight - but Town will fancy their chances against the likes of Watford, Brighton, Bournemouth and even Newcastle.

I do believe Town need to strengthen to increase their chances of Premier League survival next term, but recruitment is one of many things fans will not worry about with Dean Hoyle heading the charge.

Of Town's 13 deals last summer, only one can be labelled a failure - the signing of Ivan Paurevic from FC Ufa.

Every other signing was a definite success and all played their part in Town's promotion season.

Now is the time for the club to be single-minded in creating a squad for the Premier League.

The bones are there, but a goalscorer is definitely needed, as are replacements for the loanees who left the Terriers at the end of the last campaign.

Hoyle, Wagner and now ex-Celtic recruitment man David Moss will have plenty of ideas of who to bring in - and it will be so much easier to do with Town now in the richest league in world football.

As I'm sure many Town fans will agree, no one predicted the Terriers to be pitting themselves against Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal next season, so in a way this is a 'bonus' year.

Town's promotion to the top flight will change the club forever, with at least £90m expected to be earned, even if they do go straight back down to the Championship.

But don't bank on that just yet. Not with this group of players, head coach and owner.