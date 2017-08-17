Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

​​Inside the bubble of supporting and following one side, it's easy to lose perspective on wider issues. Taken in isolation, deals like Steve Mounie joining Huddersfield seem astronomic, but in the wider context of the game at present - where single players are being sold for similar figures as entire Premier League clubs can be obtained for - it was but a splash in the ocean.

While it's important we don't downplay achievements, there's also use in comparing and contrasting from time to time, allowing us to take stock of how far the club has come without losing sight of the bigger picture.

With the visit of Newcastle this Sunday, it gives us an opportunity to cast our eye towards the summit of the club, and underline just how important Dean Hoyle has been to Huddersfield Town as not just an owner and investor, but man and personality.

You could fit a capacity crowd at the John Smith's in to St James' Park twice over and have room to spare, but due to ongoing public disputes between the manager and owner regarding the level of investment in the squad and periods of fan discontent so severe they've staged several protests, only a fool would think to suggest that Newcastle United - as big as they are - are in as healthy a situation as Huddersfield find themselves.

Huddersfield Town fans know only too well from seasons gone by, issues in the boardroom have a negative effect in a whole multitude of ways if not dealt with swiftly, and that can lead to dire straits faster than you'd expect. There is a direct correlation between how successful Huddersfield are and how happy this fan base is with how well the club is being run, and few could find a bad word to say about the club's current custodian.

Yet, look towards the north east and, before long, you'll find a queue of Geordies with a list longer than their arms about the multitude of ways in which their owner has prevented the club from progressing in a manner that they see fit. Football fans just want a reason to be happy and to have hope, but in the business the sport has become today, any mistakes made where the finances are concerned can take a team's legs out from underneath them.

While some may accuse them of having delusions of grandeur, it's much less about expecting too much and far more about wanting the club to, at the very least, show some competitive ambition with how they handle themselves both on the field and in the transfer market - and it's no secret that Newcastle have struggled on occasions in both of those regards.

Even when Town weren't very good to watch and had the results to match, Dean Hoyle wasn't giving interviews to Sky Sports about being burdened with an unrealistic set of expectations. He went about his business in a much more private manner than the owner of Sports Direct.

On top of regularly displaying the type of business acumen that made him as success an entrepreneur as he is and having a deep understanding of what the club means and represents to those who devote their time, money, and, if we're being honest, lives to following the fortunes of the side, Dean Hoyle has shown that he cares not only about what fans watch, but how they feel.

Hoyle, far more than most, has shown a deep understanding of this. Whether it's affordable pricing, real honesty where transfers are concerned or holding regular question and answer sessions with the fan base to give them chance to share their feelings and opinions directly, he is a man that has gone above and beyond to ensure that those who support his club feel part of a collective, rather than customers and consumers of a faceless commodity, which has been an increasing regularity in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town fans don't need telling twice about how lucky they are to have Hoyle at the head of their club, but take even the briefest of peeks towards this weekend's opposition and that sentiment is quickly underlined. There's nothing wrong with reminding ourselves of that from time to time.