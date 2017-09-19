Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga's 'offside' goal at the weekend was Huddersfield Town's first taste of poor decision-making in the Premier League costing valuable points.

Yes, there have been some iffy rulings in previous matches, but none that have taken away from Town's early-season total.

In the five things learned from the Leicester match, I briefly touched on the introduction of video reviews to the English game and I believe calls for the software's introduction to the game should be heeded as soon as possible - not because of 'sour grapes' from the Foxes clash, but because of the landscape of the modern game.

With new television deals being brought into the Premier League, the money on hand to top tier clubs is now greater than ever, with Town receiving a £170m windfall due to their miraculous promotion to the top flight last season.

Although that sum is pocket change for some clubs, for a side like Town that can change the whole outlook of both the football club and the local area.

The club has benefited from the play-off final win by its ability to upgrade the stadium and PPG Canalside, while more and more people are visiting Huddersfield and investing in the local economy while following their Premier League clubs.

Not only that, but Town have put Huddersfield on the map for many football fans - something which would undoubtedly fade should the Terriers be relegated at the first time of asking.

Although no fans would wish to admit it, Town may well go down this season, but to drop to the Championship by a single point after being robbed of two early on would be hard to swallow.

Some would argue that decisions 'balance themselves out' over the course of the season, but try explaining that to Newcastle United fans whose side were relegated in 2015/16 by two points, despite having four points wrongly taken from them due to poor officiating.

In the long run, relegation for a club the size of the Toon is not a massive issue, but for a side like Huddersfield Town it could lead to another 45 years in the lower echelons of English football.

The biggest opponents to video assistant referees - like my colleague Blake Welton - are usually traditionalists who don't want their beloved game to change.

But football has changed so much since the birth of the Football League back in 1888 that the step to technology isn't that dramatic.

The beautiful game has experienced many evolutions since its humble beginnings over 125 years ago, with the addition of a second division coming in 1892, substitutes being first allowed in 1965, the introduction of three points for a win in 1981 and the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

The introduction of video reviews is just the next advancement to come into the game.

Many England fans will tell you that goalline technology should have been introduced well before the 2010 World Cup, when Frank Lampard's 'goal' against Germany was not give, but that's now where we find ourselves with video reviews.

The VAR software being trialled across Europe has had some teething issues and may need to be rethought in the coming months and seasons, but the quicker it can be introduced the better.

Critics would also say the flow of the game would be broken up by reviews, but I would argue that video checks on key events in cricket and both codes of rugby actually add to the drama. But in any event, isn't the most important thing to get the big calls right?

With the money and professionalism in football now at an all-time high, it's time for refereeing standards to be brought up also.

Of course no official wants to get a decision wrong, but human error is something we cannot escape.

What astounds me is that we now have the means to minimise that risk and we aren't embracing it wholeheartedly.

I'm not calling for video replays of throw ins and corners, but NFL-style scoring reviews and captain-initiated reviews for major calls - with a three-review maximum - should be strongly considered, along with reviews of incidents of serious foul play.

For now we have to accept any poor refereeing decisions whatever they may mean for Huddersfield Town, but in the future, why should we?