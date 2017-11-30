Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could have flown to India or the West Indies in the amount of Premier League game time since Huddersfield Town last scored away from home.

It’s now nine hours and 12 minutes of top-flight action on the road for David Wagner’s side without finding the net, since Steve Mounie rounded things off down at Crystal Palace.

That 3-0 victory on the opening day back in August remains Town’s only away win of the campaign.

And while that statistic is starting to worry supporters – hopefully Town can turn the tide at Everton on Saturday – it goes hand in hand with the lack of goals, meaning Town have picked up only one point on their travels from the 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Wagner has admitted, too, Town are compounding their own woes by conceding too many sloppy goals.

A total of 14 have been let in during the last four away games since that stalemate at Turf Moor back in September.

Those goals against are already costing Town two places in the table.

Newcastle, level on 15 points, are above Town now by virtue of a goal difference of minus six.

And Everton are now also above the Terriers thanks to a nine-goal swing on Wednesday night – the Goodison Park club have a goal difference of minus 11 compared with Town’s minus 15.

Town still have some breathing space ahead of the bottom three – five points to be precise – but they do have work to do to maintain that advantage.

So this next spell of matches up to Christmas is vital, and the task for the talented head coach is keeping as many of his best players as possible involved while also keeping them fresh (this is where needless red cards like that of Rajiv van La Parra really hurt).

He has never been frightened to rotate the squad, indeed insisting it’s an absolute necessity for Town as they operate with a comparatively lean number of personnel.

So mental strength is a key factor as well, and it’s important the players don’t start to lose confidence because of the run of away results.

The match at Everton, even with Sam Allardyce taking over and the Toffees basking in a morale-boosting success against West Ham, is an opportunity for Town.

It will help if they can avoid any disastrous spell at the back – they conceded three goals in four minutes at the Emirates – but equally they can help themselves massively by taking a chance or two against an Everton side who have shipped 28 goals so far in 14 games.

Only Stoke City and West Ham have conceded more this season, which suggests Town – as they did at Arsenal before the avalanche – are going to have opportunities.

It’s essential Town start to take some, because they cannot rely entirely on picking up points at home (that’s obvious).

Town follow the trip to Merseyside with home games against Brighton and Chelsea, where they will be keen to deliver points, and then there’s no reason not to target returns at both Watford and Southampton before the Boxing Day home assignment against Stoke City.

You can be sure Wagner will see each December game as a positive opportunity for Town, even though they will be heavy underdogs against Chelsea, and the results in the month will certainly have a telling effect on prospects for the whole campaign.