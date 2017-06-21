Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced they will play two pre-season friendlies while based in Austria ahead if their inaugural Premier League season.

David Wagner’s side will face Bundesliga II champions VfB Stuttgart and Italian Serie A side Torino FC as part of a training camp in Austria between July 29 and August 5.

The Terriers will take on Stuttgart in Schwaz, which is around 50 minutes west of the team’s training base in Kirchberg, on Tuesday August 1 with a 6pm local kick-off time.

That will be followed by a second game against the Italian side in Jenbach – again, 45 minutes west of Kirchberg – on Friday August 4 with a 5pm local kick-off time.

Admission prices for both games will be confirmed by the club in due course but before then, check out the Examiner's handy guides to both Stuttgart and Torino.

Today's news comes as part of a busy pre-season schedule which begins with an away clash at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday July 12 with fixtures away to Bury and Barnsley also announced.