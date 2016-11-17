Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to South Wales this weekend to take on a Cardiff City side guided by former Town manager Neil Warnock.

Town haven't beaten Cardiff away from home since September 2001 and Warnock will be hoping he can keep than run going against his former club.

And Dom Booth, digital sports writer at Wales Online, told us the Bluebirds' fans believe their side will secure all three points at the weekend.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Our sports writers preview the weekend Championship action Share this video Watch Next

We spoke to him about the match and life at Cardiff under the ex-Town boss.

He said: "While results have not improved dramatically since Warnock took over from Paul Trollope, the mood around Cardiff City has certainly lifted.

"It all started when the Bluebirds won a pulsating Severnside derby over Bristol City in Warnock's first match, with the momentum generated by that 2-1 victory - and Warnock signing four free agents - giving everybody a much-needed boost.

"The likes of Aron Gunnarsson and Peter Whittingham look reborn under Warnock, with the veteran boss shaping the side into a more disciplined, more motivated unit.

"And new additions Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett have really added quality to the side.

"Warnock wants another striker to assist Rickie Lambert, with the Bluebirds short up front. But - as with every Neil Warnock side - Cardiff aren't easy to break down and they now look to have a team capable of surging up the table.

"Most importantly, Warnock is very popular with the fans and is trying to bridge the gap between supporters and the much-maligned board. He might have some way to go in doing that, but if things continue to develop on the pitch, those tensions will ease.

"Regardless of Huddersfield's form and league position, I think most Cardiff fans will be expecting three points on Saturday."