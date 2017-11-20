Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen says Huddersfield Town contributed to their own downfall on two counts at Bournemouth.

Firstly, they failed to capitalise on a dominant opening 20 minutes and then, disappointingly, conceded from two set pieces to end up chasing the game.

The eventual 4-0 defeat equalled Town’s worst of the campaign ( at home to Tottenham ) and Zanka says Town will be highly-critical of themselves as they begin preparations to face leaders Manchester City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday (4pm).

“You can’t let in goals from set pieces if you want to be successful, especially in the Premier League,” said the talented Danish international.

“That is definitely one of the things we will look back on when we evaluate the game and say it wasn’t good enough.

“If you are not self-critical then you don’t belong in top-flight football.

“Then, of course, we didn’t take the chances we got when we started off the game so great.

“We created chances and dictated the play, but then we conceded two goals from set pieces – we felt on the field that the second one was offside – and from there it was an uphill battle, a battle we couldn’t win unfortunately.”

Zanka added: “We are all very disappointed, especially to concede those two additional goals.

“We didn’t look like the Terrier team we want to be.

“We kind of handed it to them in the end as well, which made it more difficult for us, but the fight goes on and we live to fight another day.

“Obviously we were hoping to do better, but I think we showed in the early part of the game that we were able to do better.”