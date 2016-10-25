Login Register
Why passing will be at the heart of Huddersfield Town's game at Fulham

David Wagner's third-placed Town travel to Craven Cottage to face a side who hasn't won at home since the opening weekend

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Town's Aaron Mooy in action.
It will be king versus collective when Huddersfield Town face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday as both Championship sides place great emphasis on passing.

And in Australian international midfielder Aaron Mooy, third-placed Town have the division’s pass master with analysts showing the on-loan Manchester City man has made 815 of them, with 536 offensive.

Meanwhile Fulham, who are 14th, have made more passes as a team than any other in the second tier - after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, their average was 585 per game.

Meanwhile, following the 1-0 home win over Derby, Town’s figure was 505.

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)

Australia international and former Melbourne City player Mooy was left on the bench against Derby.

But the man who has started every other Town game this season is likely to return to the starting side against Fulham, who are without a home league win since beating Newcastle United 1-0 in the opening match of the season.

Head coach David Wagner must also decide whether to reinstate Mark Hudson or stick with Michael Hefele in central defence.

Captain Hudson, 34, began his career at Fulham, making three appearances before a transfer across London to Crystal Palace in 2004.

It was a second Town start for Hefele against the Rams at the weekend, the close-season signing from Dynamo Dresden one of 13 Town summer recuits.

Meanwhile at Villa on Saturday, Fulham’s starting side included nine brought in since the end of last season as the Cottagers also had a busy close-season.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Fulham 1-1 Huddersfield Town, 22.08.15

VIEW GALLERY

The West London club have three loan players, Derby County striker Chris Martin and defender Tomas Kalas and forward Lucas Piazon from Chelsea.

Czech Republic international centre-back Kalas is due back in training this week after an hamstring injury.

David Coote will referee Saturday’s game, originally from Nottinghamshire, he was in charge of Town’s pre-season clash with Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has taken 12 games so far this season, seven of them in the Championship and most recently Aston Villa versus Wolves, showing one red card and 38 yellows.

Huddersfield Town latest

1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why Len Quested was so popular at both Huddersfield Town and Fulham FC

Huddersfield Town's 1952 Squad Photo with Len Quested pictured (Back Row, Second from Far Right).

The wing half served both clubs with distinction in a decade and a half after the Second World War

