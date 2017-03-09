Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passion, aggression and raw emotion were at the root of Huddersfield Town’s win over Aston Villa.

That was the verdict of fans’ favourite Michael Hefele after his man-of-the-match performance in the 1-0 win over Steve Bruce’s side.

“The pitch wasn’t the greatest and Aston Villa were very aggressive on the first line,” said Hefele.

“They played aggressive and we had to cope with this kind of game – with passion, aggression and raw emotion.

“The risk was too high to play through, so we tried to play in behind, because there was much space and we went for it.

“This was a dirty 1-0 but, in the end, it counts for three points.

“On Saturday against Newcastle, we saw a better performance with short passing, but we took no points.

“I would rather have the points and go for our target – which is no limits.”

The in-form German thanked the fans for their patience in realising it was a tough match and for their support in helping Town through.

“I hope everybody understands, because the fans have been brilliant all season,” he said.

“They were cheering and supporting us as always, and I think they realise we are going to see some fighting games.

“We were aggressive in every single tackle, determined to get to each ball ahead of the Aston Villa players and determined with every header – so I think we performed strongly.”