Pat Beasley was popular as a player at Huddersfield Town and as a manager of Saturday’s visitors Birmingham City.

The left winger’s time at Leeds Road may have been curtailed by the outbreak of the Second World War but he still managed to make 123 appearances, score 27 goals - and win an England call-up.

Signed from Arsenal for £750 in October 1936, he played for Town in the 1938 FA Cup final, won 1-0 after extra time by Preston North End at Wembley.

Beasley scored in the 3-1 semi-final win over Sunderland at Ewood Park, Blackburn and he helped Town reach the last four the season after as well.

The big game took place at his old Highbury stomping ground, but Portsmouth won 2-1.

A deft dribbler who could cut inside and shoot with telling effect, his sole England cap came in April 1939 where Beasley scored in a 2-1 win at Hampden Park, a huge crowd of 149,269 watching on.