Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Patrons Association have a great package available for all Town fans heading to the away match at Nottingham Forest.

The executive travel option provided by the association includes a coach journey to and from the stadium as well as a meal for the princely sum of just £17.

All Town fans are welcome on the bus and the rates stay the same for patrons and non-patrons alike.

The service is an excellent and cost-effective way for a single traveller or a pair of supporters to get to the away match hassle-free.

If you would like to experience something a bit different on your way to Nottingham then this could well be for you.

Planning has also began for travel to the Terriers' away match against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

For more information on how to book, please call Martin Lister on 01484 714287.