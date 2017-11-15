Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Patrons Association are running a luxury coach service to Goodison Park on Saturday, December 2 for the Terriers' clash with Everton FC.

The coach service is open to all Town fans - not just patrons - and includes a pre-match meal in the price of the ticket.

At £18, the patrons' service is a good-value way of getting to the ground if you are stuck for travel and allows fans to head to the blue half of Liverpool in the company of other Town supporters.

The bus departs from the John smith's Stadium at 10 on the Saturday morning, with the match kicking off at Goodison at 3pm.

For more information on the package or to purchase tickets contact Martin Lister on 01484 714287.