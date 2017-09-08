Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports' Paul Merson and BBC Sport's Mark Lawrenson believe Huddersfield Town will lose to West Ham United on Monday Night Football.

The Terriers travel to the London Stadium unbeaten in their first three Premier League matches, while the Hammers are languishing pointless at the foot of the table.

It's a must-win fixture for the under-pressure Slaven Bilic, while David Wagner's men will hope to keep their sensational form rolling following the international break.

But the pair of pundits predict the Irons to get a crucial win to silence some of the critics of the Croatian manager.

Although Merson expects a West Ham win, he concedes that he would not be surprised to see the Terriers come away from the capital with all three points.

He told Sky Sports: "Slaven Bilic needs a win. It's West Ham's first home game of the season and the fans will be turning up expecting the team to put on a show and beat Huddersfield. I wouldn't want to be a West Ham player in the first 20 minutes of this match. If they don't score early doors it could be messy because the frustration will build in the stands.

"You wouldn't put a penny on West Ham but if they get an early goal it could well turn into an easy night for them. However, if and Huddersfield keep things tight, the more the game goes on the more difficult it becomes for Bilic's men.

"My heart is going with the Londoners, who have been there before and have home advantage. But they are not playing well and they are up against an in-form side in Huddersfield. I'm just going to go for West Ham but again, I would not be surprised one bit if Huddersfield picked up all three points."

Lawrenson on the other hands believes the Hammers will be a different prospect on home turf than they have been so far this season, predicting a large improvement on the pitch.

"Huddersfield have made a super start to the season, in total contrast to West Ham, who have really struggled," the 60-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Terriers fans will be confident they can keep that good start going, but I don't see it being as easy as that.

"This is West Ham's first home game of the season, and I am expecting a big improvement from them.

"I think Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has to make a big decision about midfielder Mark Noble, however. He is a top professional and has been a brilliant player for them, but does he still warrant a place in their side?

"Based on recent performances, I would have to say no."