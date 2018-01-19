Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Stoke City will edge Huddersfield Town in a "cagey" clash this weekend.

The Terriers travel to the bet365 Stadium in need of a win to increase the distance between themselves and the Potters to seven points.

Stoke - under new boss Paul Lambert - will be hoping for the opposite outcome however, with the Staffordshire side needing a win to climb out of the bottom three.

And Merson believes the hosts will claim the much-needed win, with Town's poor away record and Lambert's honeymoon period providing Stoke with the impetus they need to claim the points.

The pundit has backed a 1-0 Stoke victory on Saturday, telling Sky Sports: "Paul Lambert's first game in charge. If you could pick a game, this may be it. I know there are no easy games, but Huddersfield haven't got the greatest away record and have just been battered by West Ham.

"I was a bit shocked by the Lambert appointment, but I'm pleased for him. I think he was too nice at Villa, with the Randy Lerner situation, he backed the owner and didn't complain, instead of saying the board are giving me nothing.

"I think he has learned from that situation, and I'm going to go for a good start for him. It'll be a cagey game, nonetheless."