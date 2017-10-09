Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Tierney has been appointed to take charge of Huddersfield Town's Premier League clash with Swansea City this weekend.

The Wigan fan will be the man in the middle at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with the referee starting the game going at 3pm in south Wales.

Tierney has taken charge of 12 Town games in his officiating career, with two memorable occasions coming last season.

The Lancashire FA referee was in the middle for Town's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final as well as the FA Cup fifth round replay against Manchester City - which the Terriers lost 5-1.

In total, Town have lost three matches under Tierney's control, winning six and drawing three.

Swansea on the other hand have won three, drawn one and lost one with Tierney in charge.

Tierney has produced two red cards in his four-year Premier League career, along with 48 yellow cards.

The referee will be assisted by Daniel Cook and Mark Scholes, with Mike Jones taking up fourth official duties.