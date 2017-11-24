The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pep Guardiola is expecting a test from Huddersfield Town ’s 'big atmosphere' and is assuring Manchester City won’t be complacent on their visit to West Yorkshire.

City have racked up 17 straight victories but Guardiola is under no illusion as to the threat posed by David Wagner ’s men after they beat red rivals Manchester United last month.

The Premier League table-toppers know all about the challenge posed by the Terriers after they were held to a goalless draw in last season’s FA Cup Fifth Round.

“We played last season against them and were not able to win there,” he said. “We realise how complicated it is to play there. There is a big atmosphere, big fans.

“It’s the same when we went to Brighton & Hove Albion in the first game.

“Every Premier League game can be like this but like every game away, we will try.”

Wagner’s side have made an assured start to life in the top flight after promotion last season and Guardiola went on to pay tribute to the German's achievements in establishing them as a Premier League force.

“What Wagner has done last year speaks for itself, but not just that,” the Spaniard said.

“At home, they have had good results - promotion from the Championship and the result against United .

“When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well organised.”