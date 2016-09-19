Persistence pays off for Huddersfield Town Under 18s

Tony Carss hailed the hard work and persistence of his Huddersfield Town Under 18 side after they sealed a 1-0 home win over Watford in the Professional Development League.

It took until the 86th minute for Rarmani Edmonds-Green to get the winner at PPG Canalside.

But Carss felt his fourth-placed side were well worth their second successive win.

“I was pleased with a lot of aspects of our performance,” he said.

“It was good to see the players putting into the game what we had worked on in the week in terms of tactics.

“I thought we defended well as a team and then counter-attacked with pace.

“Our movement was particularly good, it is just those moments in the final third that weren’t coming off.

“I was very pleased when our hard work was rewarded in the end.”

Watford frustrated Town for much of the first half, with Luca Colville firing just over midway through.

And Denilson Carvalho twice had efforts blocked.

Watford had a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half.

Town responded strongly and Sam Gibson tested the Watford keeper.

Edmonds-Green finally grabbed the winner with a header from Carvalho’s cross.

Carss continued: “Watford are a good team and it was hard to break them down,

“But I thought we dominated.

“I asked the players to raise the tempo in the last 20 minutes and they did that.

“You can only put pressure on the opposition if you play with intensity and great energy.

“We try to mimic how the first team manager wants to play.

“Therefore in the last 20 minutes I asked for more energy as I just thought we had dipped a little bit.

Carss’ charges have a break before the nest game at Birmingham City on Saturday week, October 1 (12.00).

“It will be another challenge down there,” he said.

“In terms of the gap between games, the players and the staff will have a few days off.

“Everyone deserves a break and it isn’t often you get that chance in Under 18 football.

“It will give us a proper opportunity to recover, then prepare for Birmingham.”