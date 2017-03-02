Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten by a Manchester City side rammed with world-class talent on Wednesday night, bringing their FA Cup run to an end.

Harry Bunn sent the visitors into ecstasy in the seventh minute, but Town were brought back down to earth within half an hour as the City juggernaut clicked into gear.

Leroy Sane levelled the scores, before a Sergio Aguero penalty and a Pablo Zabaleta tap-in put the hosts in control.

Aguero scored a second after the interval, before Kelechi Iheanacho rounded off the scoring for City.

Here Rory Benson reflects on the defeat before Town host Newcastle United in a huge Championship fixture on Saturday.

1. World-class talent shone through

Pep Guardiola put out a full-strength City side worth upwards of £280m to take on a Town XI put together for a fraction of the cost.

With so many world-class talents on the pitch, Town were always facing an uphill battle.

But David Wagner's second-string side should hold their heads up high after giving it their all against some of the World's most potent attacking players.

2. Harry Bunn still has something to offer

The ex-Man City man buzzed around the pitch and sprung into life in the seventh minute to put Town ahead.

Although he did not get on the ball too often after that, the 24-year-old put in a good shift and summed up the boss' gegenpressing philosophy.

The forward could well have a part to play in the hectic Championship run-in that Town now face.

3. The Newcastle match is way more important

Head coach Wagner rested all of his key first-team players at the Etihad, showing how much importance he has placed on the Newcastle match this weekend.

Not only that, but he gave Jonathan Hogg a 25-minute run out in an attempt to give him some game time before Saturday's crunch clash.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup, the fans were given their best cup run since 2013 and most would take a 5-1 defeat to City if it meant a better shot at victory over the Geordies this weekend.

4. Phil Billing is Premier League quality

The 20-year-old had another exceptional match in the centre of midfield, looking calm and composed on the ball despite being pressured by some of Europe's finest players.

Billing has grown in confidence this season and is looking more and more assured on the ball with every minute of football he plays.

His delicate touch set up Bunn for Town's goal and he was the main thorn in City's side in the opening 20 minutes - both in attack and defence.

If Town do go up, the Dane would not look out of place in the Premier League.

5. Wholesale changes will be a thing of the past

With Town now out of the FA Cup - and with only 13 Championship fixtures to go - Wagner is unlikely to make sweeping changes from week to week.

The head coach made nine changes to the side that took on Barnsley at Oakwell at the weekend, with the boss placing more importance on the Newcastle match this weekend.

Town's cup side have played themselves into contention of a starting berth, but the boss will likely opt for the tried and tested for the remaining 13 matches.